NHS pension changes will not stop GPs being forced to cut hours and retire early GPs and consultants will continue to be 'pounded unfairly' by tax penalties despite changes to the NHS pension scheme announced by the government, doctors' leaders have warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up