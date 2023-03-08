NHS pension changes will not stop GPs being forced to cut hours and retire early

GPs and consultants will continue to be 'pounded unfairly' by tax penalties despite changes to the NHS pension scheme announced by the government, doctors' leaders have warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Money

NHS pension changes will not stop GPs being forced to cut hours and retire early

8 Mar 2023
GP appointment

'Whack-a-mole' access targets will force GPs to bring in waiting lists for appointments

8 Mar 2023
Overweight woman injecting himself in stomach

NICE recommends semaglutide for use in obesity

8 Mar 2023
GP taking a patient's blood pressure

QOF could be 'streamlined' from 2024 onwards, NHS England says

7 Mar 2023
Dr Kieran Sharrock

Imposed contract threatens 'irreparable' damage to general practice

7 Mar 2023
The word contract under a magnifying glass

What is changing in the GP contract for 2023/24?

7 Mar 2023