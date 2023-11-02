NHS offers contract worth almost £300m for GP tech overhaul

NHS England has invited bids for a contract worth almost £300m to upgrade technology in general practice for online consultations, booking systems and more in the latest bid to 'tackle the 8am rush'.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

Doctors call on GMC to review its plans to regulate physician associates

2 Nov 2023
GP prescribing

GP prescribing shift has stopped thousands of strokes, says NHS chief

2 Nov 2023
Medical centre sign

What are the fastest-rising sources of complaints in general practice?

1 Nov 2023

Where can GPs access help and support if they are struggling to cope?

1 Nov 2023
Medicines on shelves

Record medicines shortages drive up GP workload and patient anger

31 Oct 2023