NHS needs radical action to tackle ethnic health inequalities, major review finds

The review, which was carried out by researchers at the Universities of Manchester, Sheffield and Sussex on behalf of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, looked at academic literature and research published between 2011 and 2021. The researchers reviewed studies relating to access, experience and outcomes in mental health and maternal and neonatal care; digital access to healthcare; genetic testing; and genomic medicine and the NHS workforce.

It found that there were 'widespread' ethnic inequalities in all the areas reviewed.

Structual racism

The researchers said that many of the problems the report identified relating to poorer access to services, outcomes and experiences were 'longstanding problems in the NHS' that were 'rooted in experiences of structural, institutional and interpersonal racism'.

The review said: 'For too many years, the health of ethnic minority people has been negatively impacted by: lack of appropriate treatment for health problems by the NHS; poor quality or discriminatory treatment from healthcare staff; a lack of high quality ethnic monitoring data recorded in NHS systems; lack of appropriate interpreting services for people who do not speak English confidently and delays in, or avoidance of, seeking help for health problems due to fear of racist treatment from NHS healthcare professionals.'

The report concluded that it was essential to boost ethnic minorities' trust in healthcare services if outcomes were to improve. It pointed out that some people 'delayed or avoided help seeking for health problems due to past experiences of racist treatment by healthcare professionals or due to similar experiences of their friends and family'.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said the report was a 'shocking indictment of the scale of harm that racism is causing millions of people in the UK'. He called on the government to 'openly acknowledge structural racism within the NHS' and develop a cross-government action plan to tackle the issue.

Barriers to seeking help

The review found evidence that there were 'clear barriers' for many individuals in seeking help for mental health concerns, which was 'rooted in a distrust of both primary care and mental health care providers, as well as a fear of being discriminated against in healthcare'.

Minority ethnic groups experienced inequalities in access to Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT), the report found. It said that ethnic minority groups were less likely to refer themselves to IAPT and were also less likely to be referred by their GP, compared with white British people.

Meanwhile, Black children were 10 times more likely to be referred to CAMHS via social services rather than their GP in comparison to white children.

There was also 'strong evidence of clear, very large and persisting ethnic inequalities' in compulsory admissions to psychiatric wards, which affected Black people in particular as well as evidence that Black people were more likely to be restrained or treated more harshly while on inpatient wards.

The researchers said it was vital that patients' ethnicity was recorded accurately, highlighting that many research studies had missing ethnicity data which made it more difficult to assess the scale of the problem. They said that for some etrhicni minority groups there was no research conducted on their experiences.

The review also called for better access to high quality interpreting services in all settings, including GP practices.

Impact on careers

The impact of racism on career progression and pay for NHS staff was also addressed in the review. It said studies showed that racism 'hampered' ethnic minority staff’s career progression and professional development.

There was 'also evidence for an ethnic pay gap in most staff sectors in the NHS and which was evident for black, Asian, mixed and other groups, but less so for Chinese groups'.

This report follows interim findings from the BMA's Racism in Medicine report that showed 75.6% of NHS doctors experienced racism at least once in the last two uyears, with 17.4% experiencing racst incidents on a regular basis.

The review highlighted a number of areas of research that should be undertaken and also made a series of recommendations for the NHS.

These included:

Ensuring that patients’ ethnicity was recorded accurately via self-reported ethnicity in all interactions with NHS staff.

Investing in interpreter services which should be available for in person, telephone and digital appointments in all settings.

Work to build trust with ethnic minority groups and key voluntary organisations

Investing in research to understand the impact of racism on healthcare.

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory NHS Race and Health Observatory said that it was clear that evidence on 'stark inequalities' faced by ethnic minorities had not led to change. He said this new report had 'made a clear and overwhelming case for radical action on race inequity in our healthcare system'.

Time for critical action

Lead investigator Dr Dharmi Kapadia from the University of Manchester said: 'For too many years, the health of ethnic minority people has been negatively impacted by a lack of high-quality ethnic monitoring data recorded in NHS systems; lack of appropriate interpreting services for people who do not speak English confidently and delays in, or avoidance of, seeking help for health problems due to fear of racist treatment from NHS healthcare professionals.

'Our review confirmed that all of these issues are still to be tackled by the NHS. The evidence on the poor healthcare outcomes for many ethnic minority groups across a range of services is overwhelming, and convincing. The time for critical action on ethnic inequalities in healthcare is now.'

Dr Nagpaul said: 'The data in this report is unacceptable and shows that racism within the healthcare service follows millions of people right from birth to death. This can no longer be ignored - there is a moral duty to put this right as matter of urgency.

'The government must openly acknowledge structural racism within the NHS and the barriers that it creates - something it failed to do it its own race disparity report last year.

'Those responsible for our health service must develop a cross-government action plan with tangible outcomes, timescales and agreement across the NHS. Crucially this action plan must be done in an open and transparent manner with involvement from people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

'Frankly, people are tired of hearing about processes all while experiencing shocking levels of care on a daily basis – we need action now. We need a health service that delivers based upon its founding principles.'