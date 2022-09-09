NHS limits communications as doctors pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth NHS England has paused 'most proactive communications' following the passing of Queen Elizabeth - halting social media, press releases and events until after the monarch's state funeral. by Nick Bostock Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up