NHS flu jabs for under-65s scrapped for 2022/23 campaign

Flu vaccination campaigns in 2020/21 and 2021/22 have been the largest in history as the government expanded eligibility beyond standard at-risk groups amid fears that co-circulation of flu and COVID-19 could leave large numbers of patients needing acute care.

However, a document published by NHS England on 2 March said flu jabs would only be offered to patients in groups who were eligible for vaccination before the start of the pandemic in a move to scale down this year's campaign.

The expanded 2021/22 campaign saw 44.1% of those aged 50-64 who are not in a clinical at-risk group vaccinated against flu last year, while GP practices in England delivered flu jabs to a record 81.4% of patients aged over 65 by the end of 2021.

Flu vaccination

NHS England says that the health service is aiming to ‘demonstrate a 100% offer’ in the next flu season and to achieve ‘at least’ the uptake levels of 2021/22 for each cohort’.

Meanwhile, it said that the government was ‘not expected’ to procure central stocks of vaccine - a change from previous years in which the government has effectively secured a stockpile of vaccines that practices can draw on if they experience shortages or delays to supplies.

The NHS England letter said: ‘The 2020/21 and 2021/22 flu vaccination seasons have been the most ambitious yet, as we sought to offer protection to as many eligible people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This involved increased uptake ambitions for pre-existing cohorts, as well as extension of the vaccination offer to additional cohorts at pace.

Vaccine cohorts

‘In 2022/23, the NHS flu vaccination programme will be offered to patient groups eligible in line with pre-pandemic recommendations.’

The move to reduce eligible cohorts for the flu jab follows the decision to lift almost all COVID-19 safeguards last month.

It ignores advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) that the childhood programme in secondary schools should be extended because it would be ‘more cost effective and likely to have a greater impact on morbidity and mortality compared with vaccinating 50- to 64-year-olds.’

GPs are urged in the letter to work closely with their PCNs to 'maximise vaccine coverage and to minimise vaccine wastage', which it says will also support the achievement of incentives within the DES.

National vaccine service

NHS England said that seasonal flu vaccination remained ‘an important public health intervention’ and a ‘key priority to reduce morbidity, mortality and hospitalisation’ during traditionally busier winter months.

Eligible cohorts for flu vaccination in 2022/23 are:

those aged 65 years and over,

those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups as defined in the ‘Green Book’,

all children aged two to 10 (but not 11 years or older) on 31 August 2021

pregnant women,

those in long-stay residential care homes,

carers,

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals.

In July 2020 GP practices were asked to gear up for a major expansion of the winter flu programme', as half the population were able to get a free flu jab. In the same campaign, 8m doses were made available to practices who had used up existing stocks from a central government reserve.

Practices experienced delays to vaccine stocks last September, with deliveries held up for up to two weeks due to 'unforseen road freight challenges' - forcing teams to cancel and rearrange hundreds of appointments before the largest flu campaign in history.

Earlier this year GPs rejected proposals for a 'national vaccine service' after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid suggested a dedicated vaccine service could help GPs focus on their 'regular work'.