NHS faces 'significant' staff absences as COVID-19 cases hit new record

Giving evidence to MPs, Professor Chris Whitty said ‘a very significant’ number of clinicians will be off sick or forced to isolate over the coming weeks due to the new variant, which is estimated to have an R-rate of between 3 and 5.

Professor Whitty suggested staff shortages, coupled with a growing demand on services could lead to the NHS being overwhelmed - and that this concern had led the government to tighten restrictions last week.

The warnings about staff sickness come as NHS clinicians were told this week that they will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days if they are in contact with an Omicron case, after the UK Health Security Agency updated its guidance.

Staff absences

England’s chief medical advisor told MPs that Omicron had ‘an extraordinary, intrinsic ability to infect’ - meaning it would be ‘harder to fight’. But he said scientists still had a lot to learn about the variant and how it would affect protection levels.

Speaking about the implications of a large wave of Omicron cases on NHS services, Professor Whitty said: ‘The big issue here is that [cases] are going to come in a very concentrated time. The same numbers [of cases] spread over three months might be something which is much easier for the NHS to handle than the numbers we might see over a very short period of time. So that's really a very big issue.

‘I think people have got to realise that this will also be happening at a time when a very significant number of staff are going to be ill, isolating or caring, so you're going to have both a reduction in supply and an increase in demand in the health service over a very short time period - and that really is the reason why we're always taking this extremely seriously.’

Professor Whitty also said that the government had to make it ‘more convenient’ for people to receive COVID jabs if NHS teams were to achieve in giving out large amounts of boosters, and inoculate those who had not yet had a single dose.

COVID vaccines

He said: ‘I found it very striking that, when I was last on the wards, the people who I spoke to who had not had vaccines… the great majority said they hadn't got around to it yet. It's that combination of making sure that people’s fears are correctly, politely and scientifically addressed - and we make it as convenient for them as possible.’

Earlier this week the UK's four CMOs suspended the 15-minute observation period for patients who receive a dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, to speed up the booster drive amid the threat of Omicron.

Interim deputy chief medical officer for England Dr Thomas Waite - also speaking at the health and social care select committee meeting - said the removal of the 15-minute wait was a ‘big plus’ but suggested other ways efforts could be increased.

He argued that it was important that smaller, local vaccination centres trusted by the public, such as those run by GPs teams, had the support they needed to keep vaccinating patients - insisting they would help to boost slots and increase access.

The government has asked the NHS to 'pull out all the stops' in the face of a rapid surge in Omicron cases, but a GMC report this week found that a third of GPs were already at 'high risk' of burnout in the summer, while over half were struggling with their workload.