NHS faces GLP-1 agonist shortage until 'at least end of 2024'

Supply of most GLP-1 agonists will continue to be constrained until at least the end of 2024 because of increased demand for 'licensed and off-label indications', prescribers have been warned.

by Chloe Harman and Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA England GP committee chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer (Photo: Sarah Turton/BMA)

GP partners' income down 20% in a year, BMA poll reveals

10 Jan 2024
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

RCGP condemns 'disappointing' decision to scrap GP retention schemes

10 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo Promoted

Podcast bonus episode: Understanding cow’s milk allergy in infants

Sponsored by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition
9 Jan 2024 GPconnect
Person holding box as they move out of office

Practice makes salaried GPs redundant as model shifts to additional roles

9 Jan 2024
BMA sign

BMA poll to reveal how many GP registrars plan NHS careers

9 Jan 2024