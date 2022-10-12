NHS England to trial booking flu jabs online as it opens COVID boosters to over-50s

NHS England has said it will pilot booking flu jabs online as it announced that around 12m people aged between 50 and 64 will be able to book their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines from today.

