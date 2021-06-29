NHS England targets rise in GP appointments to deliver government election pledge

The target appears in a document published alongside an updated 'system oversight framework' (SOF) published last week by NHS officials.

Access is a core part of one of five 'national themes' set out in the SOF, and despite former health secretary Matt Hancock pledging that targets on face-to-face appointments would not be imposed on practices, NHS England has made clear that primary care will face increasing scrutiny from evolving integrated care systems.

Board papers from NHS England earlier this month said changes to the SOF 'increased the emphasis on primary care and PCNs, including clarification that primary care performance and quality will be a key part of oversight at place and system level'.

GP appointments

NHS Digital admits its current data do not accurately capture the volume of appointments delivered in general practice - with multiple telephone consultations often recorded as a single event - raising the prospect of practices being benchmarked against flawed figures.

Pressure to match or exceed pre-pandemic appointment levels - something data suggests the profession is already doing - comes as practices face unprecedented demand and a depleted workforce.

General practice has delivered tens of millions of COVID-19 jabs this year alongside heavy demand for appointments driven by factors including the backlog of patients waiting for hospital treatment, work transferred from secondary care and pent-up demand after more than a year of the pandemic.

Clinical administrative work has increased by a third according to RCGP data, linked to issues including increased use of e-consultation tools and management of delayed referrals.

GP workforce

This workload is being delivered by a GP workforce substantially down compared with five years ago - data for March 2021 show that there were 10% fewer fully-qualified, full-time equivalent GPs per patient in England than five years earlier in March 2016.

Targets set out by NHS England make clear that it will monitor both the number of available appointments in general practice, as well as the proportion of the population in each area with access to online consultations.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey told GPonline: 'GPs and their teams are going above and beyond to deliver appointments for patients, while contending with the demands of the pandemic and delivering the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Despite this, the latest monthly data for appointments shows that they are already back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of overall numbers.

'While NHS England may wish to monitor practice appointments, it is for practices to determine how best to operate their appointments to meet the needs of their local population.'

GP data collection

The Leeds GP said that primary care networks (PCNs) were being incentivised this year to complete a 'mapping exercise' to improve data on GP appointments at practice and PCN level.

He added: 'Underlying all of this is significant shortages in the GP workforce. While the ongoing expansion of non-GP clinical roles is welcome, and the appointments they provide will be included in these statistics, there is no indication within the data as yet to suggest GP workload has reduced.'

Dr Vautrey said that while recruitment through the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) was welcome, many staff brought in so far were unable to operate independently and required substantial GP supervision and support.

He said: 'Given we have just over 1,300 fewer full-time equivalent GPs since September 2015, BMA analysis indicates GPs are working harder than ever before and there is a risk that the impact of burnout and overworking could see the workforce further depleted.

'Ultimately, GPs must have the resources, time and space to be able to give their patients the timely care and attention they need, with an adequate number of GPs to be able to do this.'

Guidance published earlier this year by NHS England said PCNs would be asked to 'continue to make progress towards delivering 50m more appointments in general practice by 2024' - in line with the Conservatives' 2019 election pledge.

Despite demanding in May that GP practices should offer face-to-face appointments to all patients who want them, NHS England also said earlier this year that practices should be supported to 'increase significantly the use of online consultations, as part of embedding total triage'.