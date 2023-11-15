NHS England sets target to eliminate cervical cancer

As part of the HPV vaccination drive the NHS App is set to expand to enable people to view their full vaccination record, receive booking invitation alerts and book appointments for jabs. Currently users can only see their COVID-19 and flu vaccination status, but NHS England said the update will allow people to view records for all 15 routine vaccinations.

NHS England is also planning targeted outreach to identify people who have not yet had the vaccine and local health teams will be encouraged to provide vaccination clinics in places such as libraries, community centres and leisure centres.

Cervical screening

NHS England said increasing uptake of cervical cancer screening would also be essential if it was to hit the 2040 target. Currently around a third of women invited for screening do not take up the offer.

As part of the plan NHS England will be trialling self-sampling for cervical screening to decide whether it should be introduced as part of the national screening programme.

A pilot of HPV home testing involving GP practices in London took place in 2021. GPs involved in that trial suggested it could be a 'game-changer' for increasing cervical screening uptake.

The World Health Organisation considers cervical cancer to be eliminated when the incidence rate is lower than four per 100,000 women.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce the pledge at NHS Providers conference on Wednesday.

She is expected to say: 'It is truly momentous to be able to set out such an important, life-saving ambition today – to eliminate cervical cancer would be an incredible achievement and through a combination of our HPV vaccination programme, and our highly-effective cervical screening programme, it could become a reality in in the next two decades.

'Vaccination and screening are the key tools which mean we are one step closer to achieving this and the NHS is already making it easier than ever before for people to protect themselves and their families – whether it’s through community outreach in areas of lower uptake or expanding the NHS app so that everyone has their vaccine history and booking options in the palm of their hand.'

HPV vaccination

Earlier this year the HPV vaccination programme moved to a single dose jab, following advice from the JCVI. It is currently offered via school immunisation programmes to children in year 8, who are aged 12 or 13. Children are also able to get the jab via a community clinic.

Anyone who has not received the jab is eligible to have the vaccination via their GP practice up to their 25th birthday. Current figures show that by school age year 10 86.5% of girls and 81.5% of boys had received one dose of the HPV vaccine.

A 2021 study in the Lancet found that cervical cancer rates were 87% lower in young women who had been eligible for the HPV vaccine at the age of 12 to 13, when compared with a similar group born a few years earlier who had not been offered vaccination.



The study estimated that the HPV vaccination programme, which was introduced in 2008, had prevented 450 cancers and 17,200 pre-cancers by mid-2019.

NHS England's national clinical director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson said: 'It's tremendous news that we are on track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 But alongside the success of the HPV vaccine, regular cervical screenings for women are still essential to stop the development of cancerous cells in their tracks.

'A third of women do not take up the offer of cervical screening when invited, which is still a big risk for our plans. Cervical cancer often causes no symptoms during the early stages of the disease, so it is especially important that people attend their tests when invited by the NHS.'



Cancer Research UK's head of health and patient information Dr Julie Sharp said: 'Combined with screening, HPV vaccination could reduce cervical cancer to the point where almost no one develops it.

'To ensure everyone has equal access to these life-saving programmes, there must be targeted action to increase HPV vaccination coverage and reduce barriers to cervical screening. This ambition will only be possible if the vaccination and screening programmes are backed by sufficient resource and modern IT infrastructure.'