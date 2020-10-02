NHS England sets out plans for new community diagnostic hubs

2 October 2020

GPs will be able to refer patients for diagnostic tests at new community hubs, under plans set out by NHS England.

CT scanning capacity needs to double (Picture: FS Productions/Getty Images)
CT scanning capacity needs to double (Picture: FS Productions/Getty Images)

The new 'one stop shop' community diagnostic hubs could be set up on high streets or in retail parks and will 'radically overhaul' the way diagnostics are delivered, NHS England said.

The plan is one of a series of recommendations made by former national cancer director Professor Sir Mike Richardson who was commissioned to review diagnostic services as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

His report, which was accepted by NHS England at its board meeting this week, also suggested that access to phlebotomy services in the community should be expanded and available 'at least' six days a week, so that patients are not required to attend hospital for blood tests. Phlebotomy could be provided in GP practices, pharmacies or community diagnostic hubs, it added.

Diagnostics overhaul

The report said that the COVID-19 pandemic had 'further amplified the need for radical change in the provision of diagnostic services'.

'Much more now needs to be done in the recovery period to establish new pathways to diagnosis, so that both patients and healthcare professionals can be assured that investigations will be done safely,' it said.

The report recommended that new diagnositc pathways should build on those established during the initial phase of the COVID-19 response 'with virtual consultations and community diagnostics promoted to keep visits to acute hospital sites to a minimum'.

Acute and elective diagnostics should be 'separated wherever possible to increase efficiency', the report added and 'services should be organised so that as far as possible patients only have to attend once'.

CT scanning capacity

The report also said that CT scanning capacity needed to be doubled over the next five years in order to meet increased demand and 'match other developed countries'.

In order to deliver on the recommendations the NHS would need to recruit an additional 2,000 radiologists and 4,000 radiographers, as well as other support staff.

Sir Mike said: 'The pandemic has brought into sharper focus the need to overhaul the way our diagnostic services are delivered. While these changes will take time and investment in facilities and more staff, it is the right moment to seize the opportunities to assist recovery and renewal of the NHS.

'Not only will these changes make services more accessible and convenient for patients but they will help improve outcomes for patients with cancer and other serious conditions.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS England sets out plans for new community diagnostic hubs

NHS England sets out plans for new community diagnostic hubs

GPs will be able to refer patients for diagnostic tests at new community hubs, under...

2 Oct 2020
GPs in deprived areas care for 10% more patients with 7% less funding

GPs in deprived areas care for 10% more patients with 7% less funding

GP practices in the most deprived parts of England are caring for 10% more patients...

2 Oct 2020
Locum GPs 'sucked up' by private sector as COVID-19 hits income

Locum GPs 'sucked up' by private sector as COVID-19 hits income

Locum GPs have been 'sucked up' by private sector healthcare providers as the COVID-19...

1 Oct 2020
MPs demand urgent action on NHS backlog and routine COVID-19 tests for staff

MPs demand urgent action on NHS backlog and routine COVID-19 tests for staff

MPs have demanded urgent action to prevent avoidable harm to patients from the NHS...

1 Oct 2020
Freeze QOF and deliver COVID cash or second wave will overwhelm GPs, BMA warns

Freeze QOF and deliver COVID cash or second wave will overwhelm GPs, BMA warns

GP practices will be unable to cope with a second wave of COVID-19 unless urgent...

30 Sep 2020
Reducing our practice's carbon footprint by appropriate inhaler prescribing

Reducing our practice's carbon footprint by appropriate inhaler prescribing

Dr Vasu Siva explains how her practice is aiming to cut its carbon emissions by targeting...

30 Sep 2020