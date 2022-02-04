NHS England seeks to claw back £28m in GP seniority pay

The NHS Commissioning Board annual report for 2020/21 says NHS England incurred £28.4m in cash losses due to ‘overpayments’ on GP partner seniority payments that were made prior to 2015.

It says ‘inconsistencies in the approach to payment adjustments across the regions’ meant that ‘reconciliation exercises’ to check that the calculations were correct were not made. This resulted in practices ‘receiving payments not aligned to entitlement’, the report says.

NHS England is seeking legal advice on ‘appropriate actions to take’ to recover the overpayments - but could face significant problems in reclaiming funding from GPs who have moved to new practices or long since retired.

GP seniority payments

The report said: ‘ Prior to the commencement of the Capita PCSE contract in 2015 there was inconsistency in the approach to adjustments across the regions, meaning that reconciliation exercises and payment adjustments may not have routinely been undertaken by all areas. This resulted in GPs receiving payments not aligned to entitlement.

‘Reconciliation exercises to determine GPs' correct level of entitlement resulted in the overpayments figures that have been reported as part of the cash losses for the year. NHS England’s service management team is currently seeking legal advice to determine the appropriate actions to take, in order to ensure recovery of the overpaid sums.’

Problems the report identified around recovering the losses include:

how to recover the overpaid sums from GPs when the payments were made to the GP practices,

application of The Limitation Act in relation to the payments made long ago,

and the assessment of whether the GPs are still in service in order to enable recovery.

Legal advice

The report, published on 3 February, confirms that a consultation process to determine how the error is rectified ‘remains ongoing with the legal team’. But it said NHS England will consult with the DHSC and the Treasury after this to seek ‘appropriate approvals’.

GP seniority payments were stopped on 31 March 2020, with the money shifted gradually into core practice funding from 2014/15 under that year's GMS contract agreement.

Under the scheme GPs with at least eight years of 'reckonable service' in the NHS were entitled to seniority pay. There have been no new entrants to the scheme since 1 April 2014.