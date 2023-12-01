NHS England seeks to clarify GPs' responsibilities when using advice and guidance

New guidance from NHS England has set out the clinical responsibilities and medicolegal position for GPs when using advice and guidance systems.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Supporting neurodivergent doctors and staff in general practice

1 Dec 2023
BMA Scotland GP committee chair Dr Andrew Buist

General practice in Scotland 'in serious trouble', warns BMA Scotland GP chair

1 Dec 2023
Hospital entrance

NHS England issues warning over norovirus and rising winter pressures

30 Nov 2023
BMA Northern Ireland GP committee chair Dr Alan Stout

Northern Ireland GPs face deepest-ever crisis as practices hand back contracts

30 Nov 2023
GP consulting room

GP appointments hit record high of over 34m in October

30 Nov 2023