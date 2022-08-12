NHS England piloting online patient registration for GP practices

NHS England said that feedback from its 'GP bureaucracy review' in 2020/21 highlighted that GP registration was 'a high volume and difficult task for practices and patients'.

NHS Digital has been working with 50 practices across the country to 'modernise the process' including developing a new 'Register with a GP surgery' online service. The new system has processed 9,000 successful application and has reduced the application processing time by up to 15 minutes for practice staff, NHS England said.

As part of the changes a new paper registration form is also being developed to help streamline patient registration.

NHS England said the new online process will eventually link in with other digital services, including the NHS App.

Online registration

Over the coming months NHS Digital is aiming to work with more practices to refine the system before it is rolled out nationally.

NHS Digital said: 'The longer-term aim of the modernising GP registration programme is to make registering with an NHS GP an easier process for both practices and patients.

'People will be able to find and register with a GP, for themselves or someone they care for, via their chosen practice's website or the NHS website. This information will automatically come through to the GP practice's clinical system.

'Early testing has shown the service has reduced the application processing time by up to 15 minutes for practice staff, while offering patients more choice, convenience, and consistency in the way they register.'



More information for practices wanting to use the service is here.