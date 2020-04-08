NHS England launches mental health hotline to support staff during pandemic GPs and other NHS staff can now access a new mental health hotline offering support and advice through the COVID-19 outbreak, NHS England has announced. by Luke Haynes The helpline is run by the Samaritans and staffed by trained volunteers (Photo: Peter Cade/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package