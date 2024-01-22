NHS England launches catch-up MMR campaign amid rising measles cases

Parents in England are being urged to book their children in for missed MMR vaccines after health officials declared a major incident over the spread of measles cases.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

GMC fees for physician associates could be around half the rate doctors pay

22 Jan 2024
Money

Real-terms GP funding 'slashed by £350m in four years'

22 Jan 2024
Gloves and facemasks

GPs told to wear PPE when seeing suspected measles cases

19 Jan 2024

How changes to the medical examiner system will affect GPs

19 Jan 2024
UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries

'Real risk' measles outbreak will spread as UKHSA declares national incident

19 Jan 2024