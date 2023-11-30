NHS England issues warning over norovirus and rising winter pressures Almost three times as many people were in hospital with norovirus last week compared with the same period in 2022, NHS England data shows. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up