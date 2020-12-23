NHS England to fund local banks of GPs working flexibly

By Emma Bower on the 23 December 2020

NHS England is to provide local health systems with £120,000 each to set up new 'flexible pools' of locum and salaried GPs to support practices.

(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)
(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)

GPs employed under the scheme will be paid according to local rates of pay, while locums who obtain work via the pool should be paid up to a maximum of £77.57 per hour or £323.21 per session, NHS England has said.

Local health systems have been asked to develop their pools immediately.

Funding for the scheme will come from the additional £150m that NHS England announced in November to support practices through this winter as they deliver the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

This money is only available until the end of March 2021, however guidance on how the scheme will work, published this week, suggests the pools will continue after this. Local health systems have been asked to plan for how they could maintain a 'pool arrangement next year and possibly beyond' with a 'smaller budget'.

Additional staff

The guidance says that the pools will 'support groups of PCNs – most likely at CCG or place footprint - to increase capacity in general practice and create a new offer for local GPs wanting to work flexibly'.

Funding could be used to employ GPs on a flexible, fixed term basis until the end of March 2021, to create a 'matching service' that would link locum GPs to practices, or both.

'Systems are encouraged to use their funding to develop a set of virtual pools which could both employ GPs with flexible contracts, and engage local GPs who can deliver additional sessions; and connect them with practices holding vacant shifts,' the guidance says. 'Local agreement will need to be made in relation to who hosts the pool and therefore holds the contracts with the GPs, and other associated liabilities.'

NHS England said that at the start linking GPs in the pool with practices may need to be a manual process, but it expects local systems to develop a digital solution, such as an app, 'to match and deploy GPs to shifts'.

Peer support

The guidance also suggests that the pools should provide the GPs who work for them with networking and peer support opportunities.

'Support can be particularly important when working in a flexible or mobile way,' the guidance says. 'This aspect can be delivered in a remote way to respect social distancing.'

NHS England has produced a template contract for GPs working in the pool and a list of approved digital suppliers to help local health leaders establish their system. The template contract is designed for use until the end of March 2021, after which any salaried GPs should be employed using the BMA's salaried GP model contract.

The idea of banks of GPs working across STP or integrated care system areas was set out in the NHS People Plan published in July this year.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS England to fund local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS England to fund local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS England is to provide local health systems with £120,000 each to set up new 'flexible...

23 Dec 2020
Which parts of England have most patients over 80 to vaccinate against COVID-19?

Which parts of England have most patients over 80 to vaccinate against COVID-19?

GP practices across England began to deliver COVID-19 vaccination to England's 2.9m...

22 Dec 2020
Viewpoint: Would you have the vaccine, doctor?

Viewpoint: Would you have the vaccine, doctor?

Dr Rick Brown reflects on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of what’s...

22 Dec 2020
414 GP-led COVID vaccination sites up and running with more to start this week

414 GP-led COVID vaccination sites up and running with more to start this week

NHS England has confirmed that 414 primary care sites have delivered COVID-19 vaccinations...

22 Dec 2020
Half of GPs fear their practice will struggle to cope with patient demand this winter

Half of GPs fear their practice will struggle to cope with patient demand this winter

Just over half of GPs are not confident that their practice will be able to maintain...

22 Dec 2020
Viewpoint: How smart speakers can help support socially isolated patients

Viewpoint: How smart speakers can help support socially isolated patients

Dr Ruth Chambers, Paul Beaney and Alex Rowley explain how smart speakers can help...

21 Dec 2020