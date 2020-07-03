NHS England confirms plan to add practice managers to £20,000 golden hello scheme

By Nick Bostock on the 3 July 2020

NHS England hopes to extend the £20,000 golden hello scheme for first-time partners in general practice to include practice managers, its primary care medical director has said.

NHS England director of primary care Dr Nikki Kanani
NHS England director of primary care Dr Nikki Kanani

The golden hello scheme was agreed as part of the 2020/21 GP contract deal and opened to applications on 1 July after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden hello payments are available to people taking up partnership roles in general practice for the first time after 1 April 2020 - and can be claimed not only by GPs who become partners, but also nurses, pharmacists, physios and a number of other clinicians.

NHS England primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani told a primary care webinar this week that officials are hoping to expand the offer to include practice managers.

Golden hello payments

'Because we had to get it out for 1 July, at the moment it applies to clinical partners,' she said. 'But what we do want to do is extend it so that our practice managers can be part of it as well. We are working on that now and will get that out as quickly as possibly.'

Dr Kanani said she was aware of 'a number of new pharmacy colleagues who have come on board' through the golden hello scheme.

NHS England is also hoping the scheme can attract GPs into partnership roles, however - amid an ongoing decline in numbers of GP partners that appears to be accelerating. Official data published last month showed that the number of full-time equivalent GP partners in England had dropped by more than 3,600 in the past four years alone.

Financial risk

Accountants, meanwhile, have warned that practices with potential applicants for the golden hello payments must take a cautious approach to ensure they are aware of potential hidden costs and risk.

Practices could struggle to claw back payments if a new partner chooses to move on within five years, and face legal costs to renew partnership agreements - while individual applicants could see some of the extra income cancelled out by losing other tax benefits, accountants say.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS England confirms plan to add practice managers to £20,000 golden hello scheme

NHS England confirms plan to add practice managers to £20,000 golden hello scheme

NHS England hopes to extend the £20,000 golden hello scheme for first-time partners...

3 Jul 2020
COVID-19 risk assessments could devastate fragile GP workforce in parts of England

COVID-19 risk assessments could devastate fragile GP workforce in parts of England

COVID-19 risk assessments could devastate the threadbare primary care workforce in...

3 Jul 2020
GP trainees still paying thousands for NHS levy Boris Johnson promised to scrap

GP trainees still paying thousands for NHS levy Boris Johnson promised to scrap

GP trainees are among overseas NHS staff continuing to face demands for thousands...

2 Jul 2020
GP fear surge of avoidable illness as patients skip routine vaccinations in pandemic

GP fear surge of avoidable illness as patients skip routine vaccinations in pandemic

Patients have been urged not to skip routine vaccination amid concerns the COVID-19...

2 Jul 2020
GPs plan drive-through flu clinics amid COVID-19 safety fears

GPs plan drive-through flu clinics amid COVID-19 safety fears

GP practices are planning drive-through flu clinics to maximise uptake of jabs during...

1 Jul 2020
£20,000 golden hello scheme could trigger hidden costs, accountants warn

£20,000 golden hello scheme could trigger hidden costs, accountants warn

A government scheme offering £20,000 golden hellos for new partners could trigger...

1 Jul 2020