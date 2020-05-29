NHS Employers updates guidance for assessing COVID-19 risk in BAME staff

29 May 2020

Updated guidance to help GP practices assess and mitigate the risk staff from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds face from COVID-19 has been published by NHS Employers.

(Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images)
(Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images)

At the end of last month GP practices were told to risk assess staff from BAME backgrounds in light of mounting evidence that they were more likely to experience serious outcomes from COVID-19.

NHS Employers' guidance, which was first released in early April and covers risk assessment for all staff at greater risk from coronavirus, has been updated to include more information on how to assess the risk faced by BAME staff.

It highlights a number of resources that practices could use to help identify staff at risk, including a risk stratification tool developer by the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), which is central to NHS Wales' strategy. However the guidance cautions that any risk stratification tool or score card should be 'used with care'.

Regular communication

'They help identify potential risks that need to be discussed further (normally with those with management responsibility) and support that discussion when it takes place,' the guidance says. 'Such tools must not replace the compassionate and considerate discussion between those managing services and the worker.'

The guidance stresses that discussions with affected staff must be central to employers' approach and that practices should regularly communicate with any staff identified as being at risk. Risk assessments should also be repeated when new information becomes available or if an individual requests a review.

Suggestions for how to mitigate risk include asking patients to wear masks when in contact with staff members, limiting duration of close interaction with patients and, where possible, maintaining a two-metre distance from patients. Practices could also consider making adjustments so that staff can avoid travelling on public transport in peak hours and work at home where possible.

BAME mortality risk

Research published earlier this month found that mortality risk from COVID-19 is two to three times higher for people from BAME groups compared with the general population. Among Pakistani groups, risk of death was 3.29 times higher - while Bangladeshi groups faced a 2.41 times higher risk, Black Caribbean groups 2.21 times higher and Indian groups a 1.7 times higher risk

Public Health England (PHE) is due to publish a report shortly into how factors including ethnicity, gender and obesity affect outcomes in patients and NHS staff infected with COVID-19. The report was due to be published by the end of this month, but PHE has been unable to confirm if it will meet this deadline.

Healthcare workers from BAME backgrounds have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. Analysis by the Guardian shows that six in 10 UK health workers who have died as a result of COVID-19 are from BAME communities, accounting for 122 deaths. Of the 11 GPs who have died as a result of coronavirus, 10 are from BAME backgrounds.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS Employers updates guidance for assessing COVID-19 risk in BAME staff

NHS Employers updates guidance for assessing COVID-19 risk in BAME staff

Updated guidance to help GP practices assess and mitigate the risk staff from black,...

29 May 2020
PHE unable to confirm if it will meet deadline for COVID-19 risk factor report

PHE unable to confirm if it will meet deadline for COVID-19 risk factor report

Public Health England (PHE) has been unable to confirm if its report into how factors...

29 May 2020
More than half of GP locums have seen a significant drop in income due to COVID-19

More than half of GP locums have seen a significant drop in income due to COVID-19

More than half of GP locums have experienced a significant fall in their income during...

28 May 2020
How a GP helped develop a protective shield to cover patients needing CPR in the pandemic

How a GP helped develop a protective shield to cover patients needing CPR in the pandemic

Wiltshire GP Dr Lydia Campbell-Hill explains how she helped create a mini isolation...

28 May 2020
GP practices can now sign up to new online PPE portal

GP practices can now sign up to new online PPE portal

GP practices will be able to register with the DHSC's new online PPE portal, which...

28 May 2020
Fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 712 over the past year

Fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 712 over the past year

The fully-qualified GP workforce in England fell by 2.5%, losing 712 full-time equivalent...

28 May 2020