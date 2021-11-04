NHS chief denies ignoring GP calls for support amid workload crisis

By Luke Haynes on the 4 November 2021

NHS England's chief executive has denied ignoring advice from GPs on how to ease pressure on practices, in the wake of widespread condemnation of the access plan and support package published last month.

NHS (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
NHS (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Speaking at an NHS Confederation conference on primary care - held online - Amanda Pritchard said NHS leaders would ‘not ignore what GPs and their teams are telling us would make a difference’ to primary care services.

However, the NHS England boss' comments came just weeks after the access and support package for general practice was condemned by the profession. The BMA called the package 'frighteningly ignorant' of the needs of general practice - while the RCGP said it offered 'nothing to address the long-standing workforce pressures facing general practice'.

NHS England primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani, speaking alongside Ms Pritchard, said the access plans were not about ‘naming and shaming GPs’, but providing 'good support' for patients.

GP access

Their comments came after GPonline revealed last week that integrated care system (ICS) leaders were planning to ignore orders to compile lists of GP practices delivering ‘low’ levels of face-to-face appointments - warning it would increase pressure on practice teams.

Ms Pritchard, speaking in front of primary care staff for the first time, said issues around access to GP surgeries were ‘really complex and challenging', adding GPs had come ‘under a great deal of scrutiny’ from some media outlets.

She said NHS leaders were working to improve the ‘front door’ of the NHS. ‘We know that most practices provide accessible, high quality care - and this is clearly evidenced in the GP patient survey, which does show the majority of patients have a good experience overall,' she said.

‘But, we also know - and this is no different to any other part of the health service - that there is variation, and we do know that access isn’t as good as it should be; not as good as patients want it to be, but also not as good as GPs or their teams want it to be.

Primary care bureaucracy

‘While we can’t ignore the concerns of patients and patient groups who struggle to get the care they need, we must not ignore - and I will not ignore - what GPs and their teams are telling us would make a difference,' she added.

GP leaders have argued in recent weeks that their ideas around reducing current workload pressures are not being considered by NHS England's leadership. BMA GP committee chair Dr Vautrey said association had repeatedly told ministers that patient care and access would be at risk unless red tape for practices was cut back.

Last month RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall outlined immediate steps that the government could take to ease pressure in general practice, including scaling back the QOF and requirements for CQC regulation. He also said hospital staff discharging patients could take on responsibility for some fit notes.

However, the government's access plans note practices wih low levels of face-to-face appointments could be subjected ‘unannounced inspections, while NHSE has commissioned an additional QOF improvement module. But hospital doctors will be encouraged to issue some fit notes from this spring.

F2F consultations

Speaking on the access plans, Dr Kanani said the plans were not there to ‘name and shame’ GPs. Her comments echoed the message from health and social care secretary Sajid Javid to MPs earlier this week.

Mr Javid told the House of Commons health and social care committee that the government did not intend to name and shame GPs over access to face-to-face appointments - although he confirmed that officials would press ahead with plans to publish data on face-to-face appointment levels ‘at practice level’.

Dr Kanani told the conference: 'The package of support we outlined last month involves working at ICS level, thinking about how systems can be empowered to support practices as individuals and as PCNs. What was really frustrating was this narrative about naming and shaming, that’s not what this is about. This plan is about getting good access for patients, but good support for general practice as well.’

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS chief denies ignoring GP calls for support amid workload crisis

NHS chief denies ignoring GP calls for support amid workload crisis

NHS England's chief executive has denied ignoring advice from GPs on how to ease...

4 Nov 2021
GPs could prescribe first antiviral to treat COVID-19 after drug wins UK approval

GPs could prescribe first antiviral to treat COVID-19 after drug wins UK approval

The first oral antiviral for use against COVID-19 has been approved by the UK's medicines...

4 Nov 2021
Viewpoint: We need more GPs if we are to provide more face-to-face care

Viewpoint: We need more GPs if we are to provide more face-to-face care

GP practices are facing rising levels of abuse from patients and the media, but the...

4 Nov 2021
GP workforce stalled over past year as slump in partners continues

GP workforce stalled over past year as slump in partners continues

The number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in England has barely...

4 Nov 2021
GP-led vaccination site suffers back-to-back attacks

GP-led vaccination site suffers back-to-back attacks

Back-to-back attacks on a GP-led vaccination site in Cornwall have led to family...

3 Nov 2021
5 ways GPs can help patients affected by air pollution

5 ways GPs can help patients affected by air pollution

As world leaders work out how to solve the wider problem of air pollution at COP26,...

3 Nov 2021