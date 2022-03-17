NHS bosses ‘concerned’ as COVID-19 surge drives rising staff absences

In the week to 17 March, 436,197 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in England alone - up 58% compared with the previous seven-day period, GPonline analysis of data from the UK Health Security Agency shows.

Meanwhile, data from NHS England show that staff absences related to COVID-19 are increasingly affecting the NHS workforce. The proportion of all NHS staff absences related to COVID-19 rose from around a quarter at the start of March to nearly a third by 13 March.

A total of 17,713 NHS staff were off work due to COVID-19 on 13 March - accounting for 31.4% of all absences across the NHS workforce.

This comes after GPonline reported earlier this week that COVID-19 cases UK-wide in the week to 11 March saw a rise of 56.3% from the previous seven-day period. GP practices have also reported growing concerns over staff absences undermining capacity.

NHS Confederation policy director Dr Layla McCay said: 'COVID-19 infection rates are rising, and as these numbers show NHS staff absences are also once again going up. In addition to rising in number, the proportion of COVID-related staff absences has also jumped to over 30%.

'These numbers are concerning and reverse the previous falling trend we had been seeing since early January. If rates continue to rise this will put further pressure on the NHS and could undermine its ability to tackle the elective backlog. This will also have knock-on effects in community and primary care settings where demand far outstrips capacity.

'Any rise in COVID-19 related staff absences also serves to compound existing pressures on the NHS, which is carrying 110,000 vacancies. We now urgently need to see a long-term fully costed workforce plan from government.'