NHS begins vaccinating vulnerable children against COVID-19

Around 500,000 children in England are expected to be eligible for the vaccine, which covers those in a clinical at-risk group and children who are household contacts of someone who is immunusuppressed. The list of at-risk groups is detailed in the Green Book.

All GP practices have been asked to identify eligible children on their lists and vaccinations will be delivred a GP-led sites and hospital hubs. Parents and guardians have been told to wait until their are contacted by the site for their child's vaccination.

Eligible children will receive two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine, eight weeks apart. The paediatric dose of the vaccine is a third of the 30 microgram dose given to those aged over 12.

Immunosuppressed patients

Meanwhile NHS England has also announced that immunosuppressed patients will now be able to book their booster jabs online via the National Booking System. These patients are eligible for their booster three months after receiving their third dose.

Until now, GPs were required to identify these patients and invite them for their booster jab. However, the system has now been updated to take account of the fact these patients require an additional vaccine, meaning they can now book their own apointments one month in advance of the date they become eligible. They will also be able to access walk-in vaccination sites to have their booster.

GP and deputy lead for NHS vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani, said: 'We know vaccines give significant protection against severe illness from COVID – including the Omicron variant, so it is important that our youngest and most at-risk get protected.

'Yhe NHS is now vaccinating the most at risk 5-11 year olds ensuring they get their vital dose of protection.

'Thousands of young people are still getting protected every day with millions vaccinated so far and we are asking parents not to delay coming forward - as soon as the NHS contacts you, please come forward so the NHS can protect their youngest against the virus.'