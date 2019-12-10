New QOF Prevalence Check tables launch on Medeconomics

10 December 2019

GPonline's sister site Medeconomics has launched new interactive tables that allow GPs to compare disease prevalence for their practice with prevalence for their CCG as a whole across all clinical domains in the QOF.

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

The figures in the tables are based on NHS Digial data covering last year's QOF in England (2018/19).

Disease prevalence has a direct impact on how much funding practices receive from the QOF. The actual value of a QOF point for each practice is based on the practice's lists size and the prevalence of a particular condition in its patient list. Practices that have a higher disease prevalence with receive a higher payment per QOF point than those with a lower prevalence.

By comparing prevalence between the practice and its CCG, practices could identify clinical areas where they may be missing patients from their disease registers.

The tables allow users to search for prevalence in all domains of the QOF for any practice and any CCG in England.

  • The tables are only available to Medeconomics subscribers – to find out more about subscribing, click here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

Vale Drive Medical Practice in Barnet, North London is looking for a salaried GP...

18 Dec 2019
Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

A review of the NHS pension tax trap that has forced thousands of doctors to reduce...

18 Dec 2019
One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs are considering quitting medicine entirely within the next year, according...

18 Dec 2019
GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

Restrictions on patients registering with Babylon GP at Hand in Birmingham are set...

17 Dec 2019
GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

Cuts in funding for services to support homeless people have piled pressure on general...

17 Dec 2019
PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

Staff recruited by emerging primary care networks (PCNs) could walk away within months...

16 Dec 2019