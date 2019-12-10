New QOF Prevalence Check tables launch on Medeconomics

The figures in the tables are based on NHS Digial data covering last year's QOF in England (2018/19).

Disease prevalence has a direct impact on how much funding practices receive from the QOF. The actual value of a QOF point for each practice is based on the practice's lists size and the prevalence of a particular condition in its patient list. Practices that have a higher disease prevalence with receive a higher payment per QOF point than those with a lower prevalence.

By comparing prevalence between the practice and its CCG, practices could identify clinical areas where they may be missing patients from their disease registers.

The tables allow users to search for prevalence in all domains of the QOF for any practice and any CCG in England.