New penicillin shortage protocols give pharmacists greater freedom to switch scrips The government has updated the penicillin serious shortage protocols (SSPs) to give pharmacists greater freedom to switch medicines should the prescribed formulation be out of stock. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up