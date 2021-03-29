New Office for Health Promotion to take over from Public Health England in autumn

The decision follows last week's announcement that a new UK Health Security Agency would be established from April, which will focus on responding to external health threats including infectious diseases.

The UK Health Security Agency will bering together the Joint Biosecurity Centre, NHS Test and Trace and some parts of Public Health England, such as the scientific labs and data surveillance teams, that have been responding to the pandemic.

The government said that the new Office for Health Promotion would 'lead national efforts to improve and level up the health of the nation by tackling obesity, improving mental health and promoting physical activity'. It will also be responsible for other public health issues, including sexual health.

Cross-government approach

Unlike Public Health England, which is an arm's length body, the new organisation will sit within the Department of Health and Social Care. The government said this would enable more 'joined-up, sustained action between national and local government, the NHS and cross-government, where much of the wider determinants of health sit'.

A new lead will be appointment to head up the organisation, who will report jointly into health secretary Matt Hancock and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Professor Whitty said that the Office for Health Promotion would be critical in helping to develop evidencebasad policies that would address the non-direct harms people had experienced from COVID-19.

The government said that the new organisation would be based on a successful public health model from Singapore. It added the new approach would help to establish a 'cross-government agenda', which would aim to track the wider determinants of health and implement policies to address these.

A new cross-government ministerial board on prevention will also be set up to drive forward this work.

Health promotion

Mr Hancock said: 'Good physical and mental health are central to our happiness and well-being. Yet so much of what keeps us healthy happens outside of hospital and the health service.

'By establishing the Office for Health Promotion we will bring health promotion into the heart of government, working to the chief medical office, so we can level up the health of our nation, working across national and local government.

'Prevention is better than cure. By putting in place innovative prevention measures, we can help everyone to live longer, healthier lives as we ease back to normality, and relieve pressures from our NHS.'

Professor Whitty said: 'The non-direct harms of COVID on the public’s health will not be trivial. We need an evidence-informed and collaborative approach to health promotion and to support this recovery.

'The Office for Health Promotion will work across both national and local government as well as with the NHS, academia, the third sector, scientists, researchers and industry to develop evidence informed policies.'

The decision to scrap Public Health England was first announced in August last year when the government announced the establishment of the new National Institute for Health Protection. That organisation is now set to become the UK Health Security Agency, which will be led by current England deputy CMO Dr Jenny Harries.