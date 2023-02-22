New HRT pre-payment certificate will be available from 1 April

The move will benefit around 400,000 women, the government said. Patients will be able to use the certificate for an unlimited number of HRT prescription items on a set list over the course of a year.

The certificate forms part of the government's women's health strategy for England, which committed to reduce the cost of HRT. The DHSC said it was also continuing to work with suppliers 'to encourage and support them to boost supply to meet growing demand'.

Patients will need to apply for the pre-payment certificate through the NHS Business Services Authority or from a pharmacy that is registered to sell them.

HRT prescriptions

Prescriptions for HRT have more than doubled in England over the past five years, according to NHS data. Figures from OpenPrescribing show that 752,202 prescriptions for HRT treatment were issued in December 2022, compared with 272,386 in January 2018.

The government said that around 15% of women aged 45 to 64 in England are now prescribed HRT, which has increased from around 11% two years ago.

However HRT shortages continue to be a problem and last year the government set up a new HRT supply taskforce to help tackle the issue. Serious shortage protocols, which limit pharmacies to only issue three months' supply regardless of what is on the prescription, are in place for a number of products.

Minister for women Maria Caufield, said: 'Around three-quarters of women will experience menopause symptoms, with a quarter experiencing severe symptoms - which can seriously impact their quality of life.

'Reducing the cost of HRT is a huge moment for improving women’s health in this country, and I am proud to be announcing this momentous step forward. In our women’s health strategy, we made menopause a top priority. By making HRT more accessible, we’re delivering on our commitment to women.'

Dr Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: 'We know that cost can be one of the barriers that women face in accessing treatment to manage their symptoms during menopause, and the introduction of HRT pre-payment certificates is a positive step to improve access to HRT. This announcement is an important first step, and we hope that more will be done to address the challenges and inequalities faced in accessing menopause care and treatment.'