Who is new health and social care secretary Steve Barclay?

By Catherine Lafferty on the 6 July 2022

Steve Barclay was appointed health and social care secretary less than three hours after the resignation of his predecessor Sajid Javid. GPonline looks at what the new secretary of state brings to the role.

Steve Barclay
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay (Photo: Justin Tallis/Getty Images)

'Congratulations to Steve Barclay on becoming the shortest serving health secretary in history,' was Labour's shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting’s pithy verdict on the newly promoted secretary of state.

Mr Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, may have been appointed in dramatic circumstances but he is regarded as a stolid, dependable pair of hands in Whitehall, where he has been bracketed with the 'grown-ups' brought in to steady the rocky Johnson administration.

An earlier wave of government turbulence over Sue Gray’s report into 'Partygate' saw Mr Barclay appointed chief of staff at Number 10, where he was the first MP to hold the position.

The DHSC is a return to an old patch for Mr Barclay, who was minister of state for health between January and November 2018.

Lancashire born to a trade union official and civil service administrator, Mr Barclay sandwiched a period in the army, in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, between his A-levels and reading history at Cambridge. He then qualified as a solicitor before moving into financial services, with stints at Axa Insurance, the Financial Services Authority and Barclays.

Value for money

Perhaps it was his experience of working in the City that shaped his political thinking because Mr Barclay is known as a fiscal hawk, who places great stress on 'value for money' and advocates a 'smaller state'.

It sets him up for a potentially fractious relationship with the BMA. Professor Philip Banfield, BMA council chair, responded to news of Mr Barclay’s appointment by pointedly calling on him to provide the health service with more investment and a recruitment and retention plan.

'Crucially, this means reversing more than a decades’ worth of pay cuts for doctors, some of whom have seen their take-home pay decline by almost a third since 2008, and fixing the pension tax trap that is driving senior doctors out of the profession,' Professor Banfield said.

Married to Karen with one daughter, Amelie, Mr Barclay was one of the 2010 intake of MPs and during his time in parliament he voted for allowing GPs to buy services for their patients and against assisted suicide.

