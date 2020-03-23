New guidance for pregnant healthcar staff in coronavirus outbreak

The guidance from the the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says that healthare workers in these groups should work from home and and significantly reduce unnecessary social contact.

'Employers should seek opportunities for these individuals to work flexibly in a different capacity, to avoid roles where they are working directly with patients,' the guidance says.

Women who are less than 28 weeks pregnant should practise social distancing but the guidance says that they can continue working in a patient-facing role, 'provided the necessary precautions are taken'. Where possible, they should avoid caring for patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection through using PPE and risk assessments.

Vulnerable group

Despite the fact that pregnant women were placed in a 'vulnerable group' for coronavirus by the chief medical officer earlier this month, the guidance reiterates that current evidence suggests that pregnant women are no more likely than the rest of the population to contract the virus. There is also no evidence that a pregnant woman can transfer the virus to her baby if she contracts COVID-19.

However, the guidance says the decision to class pregnant women as a vulnerable group is due to 'the need to restrict spread of illness because if the number of infections were to rise sharply the number of severely infected women could rise and this could put the lives of some pregnant women in danger.'

Dr Edward Morris, president of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: 'We are aware that the current uncertainty about the risks posed by coronavirus to pregnant women and their babies is causing substantial difficulties and confusion for women, their families and their employers.

'Therefore, we very much welcome this further guidance for pregnant healthcare workers which we have developed with the UK chief medical officers. This will enable women and their employers to more effectively plan their working patterns and continue to make a valuable contribution to the workplace until the start of their maternity leave.

'The evidence base for this new virus is growing rapidly and, as and when new information emerges, we will issue new advice through our guidance.

'As a precaution, we continue to urge pregnant women to follow government advice about social distancing, and to stay away from public places, and in particular avoid anyone who has symptoms suggestive of coronavirus.'