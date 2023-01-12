New GP exam to replace RCA by end of 2023, says RCGP The recorded consultation assessment (RCA) adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic will be replaced by a new GP exam from November 2023, the RCGP has said. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up