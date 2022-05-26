New career framework for practice nurses aims to boost workforce

The new framework, which was commissioned by NHS England and developed by HEE and Skills for Health, sets out six career levels for nurses within primary care and aims to provide a clear skills structure for staff.

It details the skills, knowledge and behaviours that nurses in general practice and primary care will need at each of these levels. NHS England said that it would help practices to invest in and grow their nursing workforce and support staff retention.

The RCGP has backed the framework, saying that it comes at a 'critical moment' for the general practice workforce.

Recent workforce figures showed that the fully-qualified whole-time equivalent (WTE) GP workforce fell by 369 GPs in the year to March 2022. Meanwhile, analysis by GPonline suggests government plans to bring in 26,000 staff by 2024 to support general practice via the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme are also behind schedule.

Career development for nurses

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'Nurses remain an absolutely fundamental part of the primary care team. We need to make sure nurses have the right structures and support in place for their career development, to encourage more people into general practice nursing roles, and to retain them so they can continue to deliver the excellent care that patients need.'

HEE said that the framework would also ensure that workforce planners understood the role of primary care nurses and how they could help meet the needs of local populations.

The six levels covered by the framework are:

Support work level practice

Nursing associate level/assistant practitioner level practice

Registered nurse level practice

Registered nurse: enhanced level practice

Registered nurse: advanced level practice

Registered nurse: consultant level practice

The framework sets out a description for each level of practice, including the requirements needed by a nurse or support worker to work at that level. It then sets out 13 capabilities and provides details of what an individual would be expected to do in each of these areas across three tiers and provides a guide to how these tiers relate to levels of practice.

This approach provides employers with 'maximum flexibility' when deciding the skills needed for a particular role, the framework says.

Opportunities for career progression

Hilary Garrett, deputy chief nursing officer for England, said: 'This updated framework will help support our general practice nurses, trainee nurse and nurse associates, and health care support workers to enhance their knowledge, skills and capabilities to deliver on the NHS Long Term Plan ambitions and to meet the health needs of the people in the communities they work in.

'The new framework creates opportunities for the general practice team to invest and grow their own nursing workforce. It aims to support staff in their career progression and help boost the retention of nursing staff in primary care.'

Professor Mark Radford, chief nurse at HEE, said: “Primary care and general practice are always evolving to meet the increasing and more complex needs of local populations. This requires new ways of working and developing primary care teams, so they are supported in their jobs and have opportunities for progression their careers.'

The framework can be found here