New carbon footprint table from MIMS supports greener inhaler prescribing

17 March 2022

Healthcare professionals can compare the carbon footprints of asthma and COPD inhalers using a new resource from MIMS.

MIMS carbon footprint table

Available online and in the forthcoming March quarterly print issue of MIMS, the table is designed to help healthcare professionals reduce the carbon footprint of inhaler prescribing whilst optimising care of patients with asthma and COPD.

Reducing the use of pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs) is a key priority in the NHS's plan to achieve net zero by 2040. pMDIs contain propellants that are potent greenhouse gases, and the carbon footprint of these devices varies considerably between products depending on the type and volume of propellant used.

Dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and soft-mist inhalers have significantly lower carbon emissions than pMDIs, and recent research suggests switching to DPIs could halve the carbon footprint of asthma maintenance therapy.

The table highlights that carbon emissions are only one aspect of inhaler sustainability, and that blanket switching of inhalers is never recommended. The most environmentally friendly inhaler is the one that achieves the best clinical outcome for the patient, whilst minimising the need for additional healthcare resources.

Carbon footprint rating

Organised by pharmacological class, the MIMS table classifies inhalers as:

  • Carbon neutral (using offsets as certified by the Carbon Trust or Carbon Footprint Standard)
  • Low carbon footprint (0-4kgCO2e/inhaler)
  • High carbon footprint (5-20kgCO2e/inhaler)
  • Very high carbon footprint (>25kgCO2e/inhaler).

The table has been reviewed by Darush Attar-Zadeh, Matthew Harrison and Carol Stonham on behalf of RightBreathe and the Primary Care Respiratory Society. It includes advice from Greener Practice for reducing the carbon footprint of inhaler prescribing, and for safely and effectively changing inhalers.

In another move to support greener respiratory prescribing, MIMS recently introduced a leaf symbol in the print edition to highlight inhalers with lower carbon footprints.

To find out more about what MIMS is doing to support sustainability, visit the site's 'About us' page.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

MIMS carbon footprint table

New carbon footprint table from MIMS supports greener inhaler prescribing

Healthcare professionals can compare the carbon footprints of asthma and COPD inhalers...

17 Mar 2022
Westminster tube station sign

GP funding formula perpetuates inequality, MPs told

The formula used to deliver the bulk of funding to general practice in England perpetuates...

17 Mar 2022
Stone sculpture commemorating healthcare workers who lost their lives to COVID-19

BMA memorial service pays tribute to doctors who lost lives to COVID-19

The BMA has paid tribute at a memorial service to the 'courage and bravery' of doctors...

17 Mar 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

16 Mar 2022
NHS sign

Government has overseen 'long-term NHS decline' and must support GPs, MPs warn

GPs need more support to help the NHS work through the care backlog, according to...

16 Mar 2022
GP job of the week

GP Job of the Week: Digital healthcare GP, UK-wide

Livi, a medical app offering online GP consultations across the country, is looking...

15 Mar 2022