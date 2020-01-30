New 15-minute CPD module on latest coronavirus guidance on MIMS Learning

The 15-minute module by GP Dr Toni Hazell covers guidance on what GPs should do if they suspect a patient may be infected with WN-CoV, the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.

Key learning points in the module include at-risk patient groups, symptoms to look out for, and what to do if patients who may have the virus telephone their GP or attend the surgery.

WN-CoV is classified as a high-consequence infectious disease by Public Health England, because of its high fatality rate, difficulties in diagnosis and the lack of effective prophylaxis or treatment.

The PHE guidance gives clear directions for GPs on symptoms to look out for, and action to take if they suspect during a consultation that a patient may be infected.

It also provides details of who GPs should contact to arrange ongoing care for the patient, and when to alert local public health teams.

The module is available to MIMS Learning subscribers as part of MIMS Learning’s regularly updated bank of 550 CPD modules.

View more details about the module here.