Nearly half of GPs face unmanageable workload, poll suggests

By Catherine Lafferty on the 24 August 2022

More than nine in 10 GPs say workload pressures in their practice are high and nearly half say the situation is no longer manageable, a survey by GPonline has found.

GP consultation
(Photo: Robert Johns/UNP)

Some 59% of 184 GPs who responded to a survey said that workload was ‘very high’ and 32% reported that it was ‘fairly high’.

Underlining the strength of feeling among GPs about workload pressures, a large majority - 80% - of those surveyed said working full time in general practice was no longer ‘doable’.

The findings add to growing evidence of a workload crisis in the profession - and come after a companion poll by GPonline found that nine in 10 GPs fear their practice will struggle to cope this winter, with workload pressures and staff shortages chief among their concerns.

GP workforce

In March a parliamentary committee hearing into the future of general practice heard from former BMA committee member Dr Andrew Green and Somerset-based GP Dr Kate Fallon, who told them of unsustainable pressure, recruitment problems and factors such as ‘denigration’ of GPs driving people out of the profession.

One GP responding to the survey said: ‘I have never met a fully qualified GP who is working an eight-session week. GPs do not arrive on time and leave on time - they are there early, they do not take breaks or have a full lunchbreak, they leave late, and they take work home with them.'

The GP added: 'I see GPs sorting through lab reports at times like 11pm - after having logged in at home to finish their work as there is physically too much to manage within a work day It is not sustainable to rely on goodwill to such an extent for such a long amount of time.'

Another GP said: ‘Working eight sessions is doable as I do it but it means 11-hour days which is the norm. It's not good practice in that you have to work very fast which means patient care is not as good as if you had far longer to manage the patients or more doctors to deal with demand.’

Soaring demand

There have been a plethora of indications that primary care is creaking under the weight of high workloads and declining numbers of GPs. Earlier this month, Devon LMC issued its third countrywide red alert in four weeks, as its GPs warned they were ‘running on empty’.

GPs fear the winter ahead will be extremely difficult after a summer in which pressure has not dropped. One respondent said: ‘Winter is always pressured but I think it will get progressively worse each year due to staff leaving general practice and the increasing demands on primary care.’

GP leaders have raised the alarm about falling GP numbers, warning that the situation is ‘likely to get worse’. Figures from NHS Digital in June showed that the number of fully-qualified GPs dropped by 2% over the 12 months to June.

Previous polling by GPonline has found that around three quarters of GPs are working a free extra session each week, while almost a third are working two.

