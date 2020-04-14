Nasal problems - red flag symptoms Dr Anish Kotecha outlines red flag symptoms associated with nose problems such as pain, obstruction or nosebleeds. by Dr Anish Kotecha (Photo: Science Photo Library/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package