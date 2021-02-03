myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

GPs and other primary care staff from across the country have been sharing their successes on Twitter using the #myGPteam hashtag.

From Northern Ireland to East Surrey general practice teams are showing that hard work and innovation is continuing in the face of the pandemic and as practice teams work to roll out the biggest vaccination campaign in NHS history.

Staffordshire GP Dr Chandra Kanneganti, who is also chair of the county's LMC and a member of the BMA's GP committee, shared the fantastic progress his team has made with vaccinating care home residents, shielded patients and over 70s.

Great day leading my team vaccinating 70+ yesterday and today. Finished all our ABC PCN care home residents, care staff and majority of 70+. Will complete Extremely vulnerable shielded patients Cohort next week when vaccines delivered. On Target @GPonlinenews #myGPTeam @NikkiKF pic.twitter.com/M0N04b3DTq — Dr. Chandra Kanneganti (@doctorcm9) January 30, 2021

Jennifer Crozier, a complex care nurse from Stalybridge Primary Care Network (PCN) in Greater Manchester, highlighted how teams in her network had worked together to deliver the vaccination campaign.

Dr Gabrielle Macaulay a GP in Essex paid tribute to some 'fabulous women' – a team of administrators, nurses and doctors – who have worked together throughout the pandemic.

These fabulous women have worked tirelessly at an Essex based GP surgery through the pandemic. It’s an honour to be part of this dedicated team. We are administrators, nurses and doctors working together to serve our community. Sometimes women do it best! #myGPteam @GPonlinenews pic.twitter.com/wIweHy7QeI — Dr Gabrielle Macaulay MBBS BSc (@drgabiofficial) February 2, 2021

Dr Ursula Brennan, a GP in Belfast, highlighted how her practice and other colleagues across the city came together to set up the Primary and Community Care COVID-19 Centre, which provides care to patients with the virus in the community.

My practice Mount Oriel Medical practice in Belfast and additionally 80+ GP teams, sessional colleagues and BHSCT colleagues brought together in Belfast, Beech hall Primary Care Covid Centre. Deliberate and effective professional demonstrated throughout.#TeamGP — Ursula Brennan (McErlane) (@UBMcE) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Dr Liz Galloway a GP in Surrey, wanted to recognise the hard work that has happened across general practice during the past 12 months.

Former RCGP president Dr Mayur Lakhani also used the campaign as a chance to recognise primary care teams for their contribution to the vaccination programme.

While Dr Simon Hodes celebrated a list of successes that his team has had during the panedemic, including adopting new technology, maintaining core services and totally changing the way they worked virtually overnight.

???? @GPonlinenews for this - so much to ???? in #TeamGP

?Reinventing the way we consult almost overnight w/e of 14/15 March 2020

?Running community hot hubs

?Adopting new tech - SMS & vid @MinalBakhai@jacobnhaddad

?Maintaining core services

?Long covid

?CVP ????#MyGPteam pic.twitter.com/jnTyPrPceT — Simon Hodes ??2m?? ?????? (@DrSimonHodes) January 28, 2021

