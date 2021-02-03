#myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

By Natasha Abramson on the 3 February 2021

Last week GPonline launched its #myGPteam initiative to recognise the contribution GPs and their teams have made during the pandemic. There's still time for you to take part, but here we share some of the results so far.

GPs and other primary care staff from across the country have been sharing their successes on Twitter using the #myGPteam hashtag.

From Northern Ireland to East Surrey general practice teams are showing that hard work and innovation is continuing in the face of the pandemic and as practice teams work to roll out the biggest vaccination campaign in NHS history.

Staffordshire GP Dr Chandra Kanneganti, who is also chair of the county's LMC and a member of the BMA's GP committee, shared the fantastic progress his team has made with vaccinating care home residents, shielded patients and over 70s.

Jennifer Crozier, a complex care nurse from Stalybridge Primary Care Network (PCN) in Greater Manchester, highlighted how teams in her network had worked together to deliver the vaccination campaign.

Dr Gabrielle Macaulay a GP in Essex paid tribute to some 'fabulous women' – a team of administrators, nurses and doctors – who have worked together throughout the pandemic.

Dr Ursula Brennan, a GP in Belfast, highlighted how her practice and other colleagues across the city came together to set up the Primary and Community Care COVID-19 Centre, which provides care to patients with the virus in the community.

Meanwhile, Dr Liz Galloway a GP in Surrey, wanted to recognise the hard work that has happened across general practice during the past 12 months.

Former RCGP president Dr Mayur Lakhani also used the campaign as a chance to recognise primary care teams for their contribution to the vaccination programme.

While Dr Simon Hodes celebrated a list of successes that his team has had during the panedemic, including adopting new technology, maintaining core services and totally changing the way they worked virtually overnight.

There's still time for you to share your team's achievement and take part in #myGPteam, which we'll be running over the next few week.

To get involved tweet your team’s successes with the hashtag #myGPteam, including a photo if you can, and we will retweet and share across our platforms.

You can follow GPonline on Twitter at @gponlinenews

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

#myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

#myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

Last week GPonline launched its #myGPteam initiative to recognise the contribution...

3 Feb 2021
One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could cut transmission by 67%

One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could cut transmission by 67%

New data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine suggests that one dose of the...

3 Feb 2021
How GPs battled severe floods to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines

How GPs battled severe floods to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines

GPs in Cheshire delivered thousands of COVID-19 jabs despite severe floods triggered...

3 Feb 2021
GPs defy calls to discard COVID-19 vaccine as second-dose jabs continue

GPs defy calls to discard COVID-19 vaccine as second-dose jabs continue

The number of second-dose COVID-19 jabs spiked to levels not seen since the start...

3 Feb 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

2 Feb 2021
Company behind GP at Hand reports £95m loss

Company behind GP at Hand reports £95m loss

The company behind the controversial GP at Hand service - which holds England's largest...

2 Feb 2021