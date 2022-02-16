'My mental health suffered': RCGP president describes impact of online abuse

Dame Clare, who became RCGP president in November last year, was chair of the college from 2010 to 2013. At the time she was only the second woman to chair the RCGP, and the first for 50 years.

Speaking to GPonline's podcast Talking General Practice, Dame Clare said that she was frequently judged on what she looked like rather than what she said and had to cope with other doctors posting ‘aggressive’ comments about her on social media.

'My mental health suffered,' she said. 'It was a tough time.'

Dame Clare said that as a high-profile leader she did not have 'thick skin, but I did learn very early on how to sort of internalise my anxiety and not let it spill out too much'.

Talking General Practice

She described an incident when, as college chair, she appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr show while she had a broken leg.

'I had a fibreglass cast from below the knee and I couldn't cross my legs. And I was sitting on this quite low sofa and somebody had put on social media a photo of me with the camera zoomed in to see between my legs. I was shocked. I thought "how can anybody do that? How dare they do that?"'

'Judged on how I looked'

Dame Clare said that she never wore trousers or dark colours and always put on makeup, despite having never previously used it. ‘For three years people judged me not on what I said but on how I looked. And you either ignored it, but then [had to deal with] the horrible comments you'd get about how you looked on social media.'

Dame Clare revealed that she had taken herself off social media this year after becoming tired of the constant wave of abuse she has received. She said one of her worst experiences was when other doctors posted 'awful stuff' about her on a medical website.

'I challenged one of them to meet me in the college, because he was posting these awful things,' Dame Clare said. 'He did meet me and when he came he was just a sad person who started telling me about his personal life and how unhappy he was. And I thought "so why have you been saying such awful things about me on social media?"

'And then I took myself off that site, I took myself off Twitter, I don't use Facebook, because you just don't need it.'

Female leaders

Dame Clare described being chair of the college when there were very few other women leaders in medicine as 'tough'.

'I'm still referred to as "Clare has outspoken views". You'd never say a man is outspoken, you would say they are challenging.

‘There's still the terminology that's used, the language that describes women leaders as somehow being strident and having to push our way through. And it was worse when I was chair because there were so few of us.'

She said that some things had improved as more women became leaders, but challenges remained.

'What we're now seeing is that we're expected to be leaders and still continue the work that we do as carers and as homemakers. So it's actually, I think, harder now, because there is this expectation, and I think women leaders now don't want to be working 24/7. So it is hard. For my generation in order to reach the top, we had to be more male than male.'

She said the support of her family and other female leaders had been vital in helping her negotiate her role as college chair.