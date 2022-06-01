Muscle weakness - red flag symptoms

Tips on which red flag symptoms to look out for in presentations of muscle weakness, taking a history and examination.

by Dr Pipin Singh
A doctor examining a patient's knee
(Picture: Jan-Otto/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

A doctor examining a patient's knee

Muscle weakness - red flag symptoms

1 Jun 2022
GP consultation

Mismatch between patients and GP workforce rising fast in parts of England

1 Jun 2022
MIMS Learning GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan

Stay up to date at MIMS Learning with our expert advisers

1 Jun 2022
Consulting room door

NHS workforce fears as retirements surge to all-time high

31 May 2022
The monkeypox virus

What GPs need to know about monkeypox

31 May 2022
Sign reading 'General Medical Council'

GP to appeal suspension in laptop case that left doctors 'deeply concerned'

30 May 2022