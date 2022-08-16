Monkeypox jabs will run out by next week, UKHSA says

The UKHSA said that there were global supply issues with the vaccine and it would have allocated its initial 50,000-jab delivery by the end of next week. The additional 100,000 vaccines that are on order were not expected to arrive until the end of September, it added.

So far around 27,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated as part of the drive, including 25,325 gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The remainder are those who are healthcare workers or people vaccinated as a result of being in close contact with a case.

The UKHSA said that the NHS would continue to deliver any residual vaccine supplies in the coming weeks until additional jads are deilvered. It said that sexual health services will keep a record of those eligible so that they can be invited forward for vaccination as soon as new supply becomes available.

Monkeypox outbreak

The agency also revealed that the monkeypox outbreak is beginning to slow, with an average of 29 cases a day in the week to 7 August compared with 52 cases a day during the last week of June. According to latest figures there have been 3,017 cases in total across the UK.



Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said the organisation was working closely with 'UKHSA and a range of partners nationally to help ensure that when more doses arrive, we will be able to deliver them as quickly, fairly and efficiently as possible'.

The UKHSA said that vaccination may not always prevent an indivdual from getting monkeypox, but the symptoms experienced were likely to be milder.

