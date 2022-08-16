Monkeypox jabs will run out by next week, UKHSA says

By Catherine Lafferty on the 16 August 2022

The UK is likely to run out of smallpox vaccine stocks which it is using to protect people against monkeypox by the end of next week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Vaccines
(Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The UKHSA said that there were global supply issues with the vaccine and it would have allocated its initial 50,000-jab delivery by the end of next week. The additional 100,000 vaccines that are on order were not expected to arrive until the end of  September, it added.

So far around 27,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated as part of the drive, including 25,325 gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The remainder are those who are healthcare workers or people vaccinated as a result of being in close contact with a case.

The UKHSA said that the NHS would continue to deliver any residual vaccine supplies in the coming weeks until additional jads are deilvered. It said that sexual health services will keep a record of those eligible so that they can be invited forward for vaccination as soon as new supply becomes available.

Monkeypox outbreak

The agency also revealed that the monkeypox outbreak is beginning to slow, with an average of 29 cases a day in the week to 7 August compared with 52 cases a day during the last week of June. According to latest figures there have been 3,017 cases in total across the UK.

Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said the organisation was working closely with 'UKHSA and a range of partners nationally to help ensure that when more doses arrive, we will be able to deliver them as quickly, fairly and efficiently as possible'.

The UKHSA said that vaccination may not always prevent an indivdual from getting monkeypox, but the symptoms experienced were likely to be milder.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

COVID-19 vaccination centre

BMA raises 'serious concerns' about GP workload and funding for autumn COVID boosters

The BMA has raised 'serious concerns' about the workload implications of this autumn's...

16 Aug 2022
Vaccines

Monkeypox jabs will run out by next week, UKHSA says

The UK is likely to run out of smallpox vaccine stocks which it is using to protect...

16 Aug 2022
NHS sign outside a building

Two Midlands hospitals end partnerships with Babylon

Two NHS trusts have prematurely severed their relationships with digital health provider,...

16 Aug 2022
Person receiving a COVID-19 booster

JCVI sets out which vaccines to use for autumn COVID-19 boosters

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) has said that Moderna's...

15 Aug 2022
The original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

First COVID-19 vaccine to target Omicron variant approved for use in UK

The MHRA has approved an updated version of the Moderna vaccine that targets both...

15 Aug 2022
Ballot box

Majority of GPs back taking industrial action in the coming year, poll suggests

The majority of GPs support taking industrial action in the coming 12 months to push...

15 Aug 2022