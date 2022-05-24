Monkeypox contacts should self isolate and receive smallpox vaccine, UKHSA says

The UKHSA confirmed that 56 cases of monkeypox have been identified in England as of 23 May. A single case has been confirmed in Scotland, taking the UK total to 57.

Health protection teams are currently contacting those considered to be high-risk contacts of confirmed cases and advising them to isolate at home for up to 21 days. These people are also being offered the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to help reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.

The UKHSA confirmed that 1,000 doses of Imvanex were in the process of being issued to NHS trusts to help support this work.

Guidance for contacts

According to guidance on contact tracing issued on 21 May, those at highest risk are people who have ‘direct exposure of broken skin or mucous membranes to monkeypox case (once symptomatic), their body fluids or potentially infectious material (including on clothing or bedding) without wearing appropriate PPE’.

These individuals are being asked to self isolate for 21 days, not to travel and avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and children aged under 12 where possible. They will also be offered an Imvanex vaccine ideally within 4 days of contact with the infected person, but this can be administered up to 14 days after contact, the guidance says.

Those at medium risk, which includes people who have been in close contact of a case of monkeypox or had intact skin contact only, should also be offered vaccination. These people are being asked to avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and children aged under 12 where possible, including staying away from work if their job could involve contact with these people.

The vaccine should also be offered to those who come into contact with a confirmed monkeypox case or an environment contaminated with monkeypox while wearing appropriate PPE, the guidance says.

Vaccination

Further guidance on vaccination also issued on 21 May said: 'As monkeypox is related to the virus causing smallpox, vaccines designed for smallpox will likely provide a degree of cross-protection. Previous data from Africa suggests that previous vaccines against smallpox may be up to 85% effective in preventing monkeypox infection.'

The UKHSA has said that while the current outbreak 'is significant and concerning, the risk to the UK population remains low'.

It has stressed that the risk of catching the virus is low and that most people will recover within a few weeks. However, it has encouraged anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on their body, especially their genitalia, to contact NHS111 or their local sexual health service.

The UKHSA said that a 'notable proportion' of cases have been identified in men who have sex with men and urged this group to be particularly alert to monkeypox symptoms.

Most previous incidents of monkeypox in the UK had been linked to travel in Africa. However some of the cases in this current outbreak have no link to travel and community transmission is suspected to have occurred.

UKHSA chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins said: 'Alongside reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally, we continue to identify additional cases in the UK. Thank you to everyone who has come forward for testing already and supported our contact tracing efforts – you are helping us limit the spread of this infection in the UK.

'Because the virus spreads through close contact, we are urging everyone to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service if they have any symptoms.'