Mismatch between patients and GP workforce rising fast in parts of England

By Nick Bostock on the 1 June 2022

Patients per GP have increased by as much as 4% in the past five months alone in some of England's integrated care system (ICS) areas, GPonline analysis reveals.

GP consultation
(Photo: SolStock/Getty Images)

Patients per GP rose in 31 out of England's 42 ICS areas between December 2021 and April 2022, according to analysis of NHS Digital data by GPonline.

Overall, the number of patients per GP in England rose from 2,205 in December 2021 to 2,221 in April this year, the data show - a rise of 1% in just four months.

However, in some of England's ICS areas the rise in patients per GP is moving far more quickly - with an increase of up to 4% in some areas.

Read more
> Map: Where are England's most underdoctored areas?
> GPs in England's most underdoctored areas caring for twice as many patients

The change comes as numbers of full-time equivalent, fully qualified GPs in England continue to fall, while numbers of patients registered with GP practices are rising.

GPonline has reported in depth on England's most underdoctored areas - and our latest analysis of data on patients and the GP workforce reveals major regional variation in the number of patients each GP in England is responsible for.

In Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes STP, the average FTE fully qualified GP is responsible for 2,674 patients - 20% above the national average figure.

Meanwhile, in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the average FTE fully qualified GP is responsible for 1,872 patients - 15% below the national average figure. Click on the chart below to explore differences in patients per GP between ICS areas - or search for your area.

Patients per GP

The gap in numbers of patients per GP between ICS area means that GPs in the most underdoctored areas are caring for 42% more patients than their counterparts with the lowest numbers of patients per GP.

BMA leaders warned earlier this month that time was running out for the government and NHS England to tackle the growing workforce crisis facing general practice - pointing to a 'steady and sustained' decline in GP numbers.

The government has faced criticism, meanwhile, for 'misleading' claims about the GP workforce and progress on recruitment through the additional roles reimbursement scheme that is meant to bring in 26,000 staff to support general practice by 2024.

