Minister brushes off MPs'calls for solution to punitive GP pension charges

By Catherine Lafferty on the 14 July 2022

The government has rejected calls from MPs to bring in a tax-unregistered scheme to tackle punitive charges on GP pensions that are forcing doctors out of the NHS.

Houses of parliament
(Photo: David Keaton/Getty Images)

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich said that pension rules were making it ‘financially unviable’ for some senior doctors and nurses to stay in the NHS and called for GPs to have tax-unregistered schemes similar to one introduced for the judiciary during an adjournment debate on 13 July.

But Richard Fuller, economic secretary to the Treasury, told the House of Commons that the comparison between doctors and judges' pensions was not an appropriate one.

He said: ‘I believe that a distinction remains to be drawn between NHS high earners and the judiciary, and that there are unique circumstances relating to judicial appointments - in particular, that judges are unable to return to private practice after taking up office, and that many judges take a significant pay cut to join the judiciary.’

Punitive tax charges

GPs are seeing their pensions incurring a raft of punitive tax charges that are exacerbated by soaring inflation, which the Bank of England expects to hit 11% in the autumn.

Doctors' leaders at the BMA annual conference earlier this year warned that inflation could leave GPs facing pension tax penalties 'worth half their post-tax income' for pension growth they never benefit from.

Dr Poulter cited BMA figures suggesting that the NHS could lose 10% of its medical workforce over pension tax penalties - and pointed to the charges as a major factor behind the 54.7% of GP retirements in 2020 being voluntary early retirement.

Poulter said that pension tax charges could make a real difference to doctors’ pension pots if they retired a year later. He told MPs: ‘A doctor may be well over £100,000 worse off if they retire at 61 rather than at 60. That cannot be right - it is a perverse reward for years of dedicated service to patients.’

Inflation

Mr Fuller also rejected calls from the BMA to use the same CPI figures in uprating pension opening values and for revaluing public service schemes, saying any changes would affect all pension savers, not just NHS staff.

Accountants have warned that high inflation could see increasing numbers of GPs falling foul of the £40,000 annual allowance limit on pension growth.

It comes as there are fears that punitive pension tax charges could drive even more GPs out of the profession at a time when their numbers are already in decline.

The call to adopt a tax-unregistered system - which would mean doctors do not receive tax relief on pension contributions, but that pension earnings would no longer be tested against the annual or lifetime allowance thresholds - is a solution backed by the BMA.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Coins

BMA backs £10,000-plus rise in salaried GP pay scale

Salaried GPs in England should receive between £77,500 and £104,000 for full-time...

15 Jul 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Disappearing GP partners, workforce predictions, and why UK-trained GPs can't get visas

The team discusses which areas of England are losing partners fastest, workforce...

15 Jul 2022
Houses of parliament

Minister brushes off MPs'calls for solution to punitive GP pension charges

The government has rejected calls from MPs to bring in a tax-unregistered scheme...

14 Jul 2022
Person looking at smartphone

Blood test communication failures in general practice put patients at risk, study warns

Inadequate blood test communication systems in GP practices may pose risks to patient...

14 Jul 2022
Pen ticking box on satisfaction survey

GP patient survey reaction: Satisfaction slump reflects unsustainable pressure

General practice and NHS leaders have warned that the drop in satisfaction in the...

14 Jul 2022
GP surgery sign

GP patient survey shows 10-point drop in satisfaction after year of unprecedented pressure

Patient satisfaction with general practice has slipped to its lowest point in five...

14 Jul 2022