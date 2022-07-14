Minister brushes off MPs'calls for solution to punitive GP pension charges

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich said that pension rules were making it ‘financially unviable’ for some senior doctors and nurses to stay in the NHS and called for GPs to have tax-unregistered schemes similar to one introduced for the judiciary during an adjournment debate on 13 July.

But Richard Fuller, economic secretary to the Treasury, told the House of Commons that the comparison between doctors and judges' pensions was not an appropriate one.

He said: ‘I believe that a distinction remains to be drawn between NHS high earners and the judiciary, and that there are unique circumstances relating to judicial appointments - in particular, that judges are unable to return to private practice after taking up office, and that many judges take a significant pay cut to join the judiciary.’

Punitive tax charges

GPs are seeing their pensions incurring a raft of punitive tax charges that are exacerbated by soaring inflation, which the Bank of England expects to hit 11% in the autumn.

Doctors' leaders at the BMA annual conference earlier this year warned that inflation could leave GPs facing pension tax penalties 'worth half their post-tax income' for pension growth they never benefit from.

Dr Poulter cited BMA figures suggesting that the NHS could lose 10% of its medical workforce over pension tax penalties - and pointed to the charges as a major factor behind the 54.7% of GP retirements in 2020 being voluntary early retirement.

Poulter said that pension tax charges could make a real difference to doctors’ pension pots if they retired a year later. He told MPs: ‘A doctor may be well over £100,000 worse off if they retire at 61 rather than at 60. That cannot be right - it is a perverse reward for years of dedicated service to patients.’

Inflation

Mr Fuller also rejected calls from the BMA to use the same CPI figures in uprating pension opening values and for revaluing public service schemes, saying any changes would affect all pension savers, not just NHS staff.

Accountants have warned that high inflation could see increasing numbers of GPs falling foul of the £40,000 annual allowance limit on pension growth.

It comes as there are fears that punitive pension tax charges could drive even more GPs out of the profession at a time when their numbers are already in decline.

The call to adopt a tax-unregistered system - which would mean doctors do not receive tax relief on pension contributions, but that pension earnings would no longer be tested against the annual or lifetime allowance thresholds - is a solution backed by the BMA.