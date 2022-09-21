Mini-budget must tackle GP workforce crisis, BMA warns chancellor The BMA has issued a list of demands from support with energy costs to pensions to tackle ‘the greatest workforce crisis in the history in the NHS’ for the chancellor’s mini budget on Friday. by Catherine Lafferty BMA chair Professor Philip Banfie.d (Photo: BMA) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up