MIMS Learning ‘skin of colour matters’ campaign shortlisted for award

The UK is diverse and it is important for learning resources to reflect this. Clinicians are increasingly encountering skin and hair conditions in people of colour but there is a significant gap in available education, which this campaign helps to fill.

The campaign was created by MIMS Learning, in collaboration with consultant dermatologist Dr Sharon Belmo. It includes 13 hours of CPD education for primary and secondary care clinicians, covering common conditions in skin of colour, disorders of pigmentation and hair and scalp conditions.

Dr Sharon Belmo also hosted a webinar – available to watch free on demand now – discussing dermatology for skin of colour, including differences between skin of colour and white skin, common dermatoses and cultural practices that can affect the skin.

Click here to access the learning plans on dermatology for skin of colour (free) and disorders of pigmentation and hair and scalp conditions.