MIMS Learning offers 3 free learning modules over Christmas

20 December 2019

Sample three of MIMS Learning's most popular premium learning modules for free over four days this Christmas.

(Photo: anzlyldrm/Getty Images)
The modules cover:

They will be available free to all healthcare professionals between 23 and 26 December 2019.

Simply register or log in to MIMS Learning and start learning straight away.

MIMS Learning offers a flexible online learning platform, keeping healthcare professionals up to date and supporting their annual appraisal.

MIMS Learning

Subscribing to MIMS Learning gives you access to all premium CPD modules, along with regular updates on changes to guidance and recommended prescribing regimens.

MIMS Learning is integrated with the Clarity and FourteenFish appraisal toolkits for GPs, enabling easy export of reflective notes and details about learning for appraisal.

Easy to access, time-saving learning includes 15-minute Espresso modules to top up CPD hours when time is short.

Find out more

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

