MIMS Learning Live is returning to Liverpool this November

1 November 2023

Taking place this year on 29 November 2023 at the Hilton Liverpool City Centre, this event will be a great place for you to update your knowledge, earn CPD and network with the experts all for free.

The deadline to register for FREE to MIMS Learning Live Liverpool is fast approaching. Secure your place and earn five CPD hours plus unlock an additional 10 CPD hours post-attendance with a MIMS Learning learning plan

This two-stream event provides you the opportunity to earn 5 CPD hours across the day with CPD learning topics including women's health, mental health, oncology, rheumatology, end of life care, ENT and more. Re-connect with peers and meet your learning objectives for appraisal here.

Highlights of this autumn’s programme include a talk on management of depression in primary care, delivered by Professor Carolyn Chew-Graham from Keele University, and a session on diagnosis and management of prostate cancer by Professor Mike Kirby. Other not-to-be-missed sessions include a discussion of gout and pseudogout by consultant rheumatologist Dr Gui Tran, and a refresher on ENT emergencies with Dr Rakesh Chopra.

Attendees will also gain access to the MIMS Learning clinical challenges learning plan. This learning plan provides CPD on key aspects of GP practice featuring CPD topics including rheumatology, women's health, cardiovascular medicine, respiratory medicine, mental health, paediatrics, palliative care and ENT.

Join your peers already registered to attend MIMS Learning Live for a day of high-quality clinical learning. Don’t miss this essential learning opportunity.

Click here to register for your free place

