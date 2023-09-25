MIMS Learning Clinical Update podcast explores the ‘defining issue of our age’

By Dawn Powell on the 25 September 2023

The latest episode of the MIMS Learning Clinical Update podcast features an interview with climate change activist and former BMJ editor Dr Richard Smith.

Dr Smith is currently chair of the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change. In the interview, he called climate change ‘the defining issue of our age’ and said that the alliance was doing everything it could to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The UK Health Alliance on Climate Change represents more than 1m healthcare professionals and has campaigned for ensuring that the NHS ‘net zero’ commitment was embedded into the 2022 Health and Care Act and supporting Transport for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone programme. It also works with more than 40 organisations to help them achieve net-zero goals, including the RCGP.

According to Dr Smith, while there are things GPs can do at an individual level to address climate change, such as drive less or eat less meat, the biggest contributor to the NHS carbon footprint is procurement.

He told the podcast: ‘When you look at the carbon footprint of NHS England, about three quarters of it is procurement.’

He said the NHS’s ‘considerable purchasing power’ could be used to encourage companies to do something about climate change. ‘You can go to a company and say that we have a commitment to get to net zero on all we directly control by 2040, including what we procure by 2045. So, you've got to work with us.’

As well as the interview with Dr Richard Smith, the podcast episode features a discussion on the latest NICE guidelines on chronic kidney disease and a review of what GPs need to know about scarlet fever. The episode, as with all episodes from the Clinical Update podcast, is available here.

MIMS Learning provides CPD for healthcare professionals and covers a wide range of modules, including those focused on meeting the educational needs of GPs.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Female GP listening to a patient

What GPs need to know about changes to Good Medical Practice

Dr Udvitha Nandasoma, the MDU’s head of advisory services, explains what GPs need...

25 Sep 2023
Dr Caroline Fryar

Viewpoint: Doctors should be given protected time to digest Good Medical Practice

There's a lot for doctors to digest in the GMC's Good Medical Practice update before...

25 Sep 2023
MIMS Learning Clinical Update podcast

MIMS Learning Clinical Update podcast explores the ‘defining issue of our age’

The latest episode of the MIMS Learning Clinical Update podcast features an interview...

25 Sep 2023
Statin

NICE moves CVD advice closer to QOF and updates treatment escalation options

NICE draft guidance on cardiovascular disease backs a new target for lipid levels...

22 Sep 2023
GP surgery sign

GP alert system shows practices under major pressure

General practice has moved up to an 'OPEL 3' pressure rating nationally with two...

22 Sep 2023

Podcast: How making your practice a better place to work can improve patient care

Sheffield GP Dr Ben Allen explains how focusing on staff and improving his practice's...

22 Sep 2023