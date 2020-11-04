MIMS launches new drug pricing tracker

Following on from the launch of the popular MIMS drug shortages tracker last year, GPonline's sister stie MIMS has introduced a new tracker to help healthcare and industry professionals monitor product price changes.

Updated constantly to ensure users have the latest information, the MIMS drug price tracker lists price changes for branded medicines and appliances included in MIMS. It is designed to support medicines optimisation teams to maximise cost efficiencies and to help industry professionals monitor the competitive landscape for their products.

Users can search and filter the information in the tracker to quickly find any price changes for products of interest.

The drug price tracker is available exclusively to MIMS subscribers. For information on subscribing please go to mims.co.uk/subscribe.

View the MIMS drug price tracker here