MIMS introduces leaf symbol to support sustainable inhaler prescribing

8 December 2021

A leaf symbol now appears in the print issue of MIMS to highlight inhalers with a lower carbon footprint.

A page from the print issue of MIMS

From December, the listings for dry powder and soft-mist inhalers in the quarterly print edition of MIMS are being flagged with a leaf symbol to indicate that these devices are associated with significantly lower carbon emissions than pressurised metered-dose inhalers (MDIs).

The change is intended to help prescribers opt for the most environmentally friendly option when faced with a choice of suitable devices, in line with NICE guidance. The meaning of the symbol is explained to readers in the key at the front of the MIMS book.

Prescribing incentive

MDIs have a carbon footprint 18 times that of dry powder inhalers because the propellants they contain are highly potent greenhouse gases. MDIs account for almost a quarter of the carbon footprint of general practice prescribing, and 13% of the entire carbon footprint of general practice.

Incentives to reduce prescribing of MDIs recently came into force as part of the Investment and Impact Fund (IIF) of the PCN Contract DES. The IIF, which is voluntary, introduces a target for practices to reduce the proportion of MDIs they prescribe as a percentage of all non-salbutamol inhaler prescriptions in patients 12 years or over, and a separate target to reduce mean carbon emissions per salbutamol inhaler prescribed.

NHS England is currently aiming for just 25% of non-salbutamol inhalers prescribed across the NHS to be MDIs by 2023/24.

NHS England recommends that all inhaler prescriptions, structured medication reviews or planned asthma reviews taking place in primary care 'should consider moving or facilitating patients to lower carbon options where it is clinically appropriate to do so'. It says that research suggests most asthma patients using MDIs would change device for environmental reasons as long as the new inhaler was as effective as their current medication.

The leaf symbol will be added to the MIMS inhaler listings online in due course.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

A page from the print issue of MIMS

MIMS introduces leaf symbol to support sustainable inhaler prescribing

A leaf symbol now appears in the print issue of MIMS to highlight inhalers with a...

8 Dec 2021
Picture of Dr Jason Cheung

Free webinar to explore severe type 2 diabetes complication

MIMS Learning — the online education platform for healthcare professionals — is hosting...

8 Dec 2021
£20 notes fanned out

QOF points worth £9,000 per practice reallocated as COVID plan detail unveiled

QOF points worth more than £9,000 per average practice will be reallocated and £112m...

8 Dec 2021
Syringe extracting COVID-19 vaccine from vial

GP practices may need legal advice over mandatory COVID-19 jabs

GP practices 'may wish to seek individual HR and legal advice' on how to implement...

7 Dec 2021
GP Job of the Week logo

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Maidstone, Kent

The Mote Medical Practice in Maidstone, Kent is looking for a salaried GP to work...

7 Dec 2021
Large letters reading RCGP

Most GPs fear impact of heavy workload on patient care this winter, RCGP poll shows

Three quarters of GPs fear growing workload pressure will undermine their ability...

7 Dec 2021