Michael Caine and Elton John record video to promote COVID-19 vaccine

By Nick Bostock on the 10 February 2021

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine have recorded a video backing COVID-19 jabs, ending with the actor delivering a message in trademark style: 'My name is Michael Caine. I've just had a vaccine for COVID. It didn't hurt - not a lot of people know that.'

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine (Photo: Dave Simpson/Karwai Tang/Wire Image/Getty Images)

Sir Elton and Sir Michael are in their 70s and 80s and both have been vaccinated against COVID-19 through the ongoing NHS programme.

The pair recorded the light-hearted 90-second video clip to encourage others to follow suit and take up offers of vaccination.

More than 12.6m people UK-wide have now had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the NHS works towards a target of 15m by 15 February.

Sir Elton John said: 'I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love.

'So, I hope we can all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease.'

The film shows 73-year-old Sir Elton and 87-year-old Sir Michael ‘auditioning’ for an advert promoting the jab.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS said: “Well over nine out of 10 people aged 75 and over have already taken up the offer of their NHS COVID-19 vaccination, and now we want to encourage everyone in the high priority groups to do so.

'That’s why we’re grateful to Sir Elton and Sir Michael for helping the NHS promote vaccine uptake, building on the fast and efficient programme to date, which has seen the NHS already vaccinate one in four adults across England.'

